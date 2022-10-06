N.B. expands eligibility for bivalent booster, urges residents to get flu, COVID vaccines

Public Health in New Brunswick is urging residents to book their COVID-19 booster and influenza vaccines.

In a news release Thursday, New Brunswick's acting deputy chief medical officer of health says, with weather becoming cooler and people spending more time indoors, the chances of viruses spreading will increase.

“Vaccination remains the best way to prevent severe symptoms of COVID-19 and influenza," said Dr. Yves Léger.

ELIGIBILITY EXPANDS FOR BIVALENT BOOSTER

More New Brunswickers will be eligible for the COVID-19 bivalent shot beginning next week.

Starting Tuesday, residents aged 18 and over will be eligible to receive a bivalent vaccine booster.

People between the ages of 12 and 17 who are at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 were already eligible for the vaccine, according to the province.

“We strongly recommend New Brunswickers stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines, including getting a fall or winter booster, if five months have passed since their last COVID-19 vaccine or infection, regardless of how many COVID-19 vaccine doses they have had in the past,” said Léger.

“This is especially important for those most at risk of severe outcomes of COVID-19.”

Personal risk factors for severe illness include:

being 50 or older

being immunocompromised

having chronic conditions

not being fully vaccinated and boosted, if eligible

Those who have risk factors should consider additional preventive measures such as:

avoiding or limiting time spent in crowded or poorly ventilated indoor places

minimizing close contact with anyone who has cold-like symptoms

continuing to use a mask, distancing and frequent hand washing

COVID-19 booster doses are available at pharmacies. Public Health will also be offering clinics in some areas of the province to ensure access.

To see which booster is available and the recommended vaccine, residents can refer to the table located in the booster section of the province's website.

INFLUENZA VACCINE

New Brunswick's flu immunization campaign begins Tuesday. New Brunswickers aged six months and older are encouraged to get a flu shot, which is available at a variety of clinics offered at pharmacies or through other primary-care providers including physicians, nurse practitioners, and public health nurses.

Public Health says the flu shot can be administered at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine, adding there is no need to wait between booking vaccine appointments.

“We are expecting to see increased influenza activity in the province this year, following two years of relatively low numbers,” said Léger. “We are pleased to be able to offer New Brunswickers a free flu vaccine again this year to protect themselves and have a healthier fall and winter.”

The Department of Health will be including the high-dose flu vaccine for all residents aged 65 and older, including those in long-term care facilities.

Out-of-province students can get their flu shots through student health services at their respective post-secondary institutions. New residents and non-residents without a Medicare card can get flu shots free of charge from a pharmacist.

More information on flu shots can be found online.