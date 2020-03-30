HALIFAX -- Food Depot Alimentaire has been given a $1-million boost to help offset the growing demand on New Brunswick’s network of 60 food banks.

The money, donated by J.D. Irving, is expected to help ease the financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the single largest donation in the history of the food bank network in New Brunswick,” Dale Hicks, president of Food Depot Alimentaire, said in a joint statement with J.D. Irving.

In the statement, Food Depot Alimentaire says it’s anticipated that there will be a 50 per cent increase in the number of meals provided across New Brunswick. The statement goes on to say, in addition to increased demand, many food banks have lost their ability to raise funds, with Thrift stores and other venues forced to close because of limited opportunities.

With school closures and the cancellation of other youth programs, there is also a need to replace breakfast and other meal programs.

“Together with my brother Jim and the employees at J.D. Irving Limited we’re pleased to give back to the communities where we are proud to live and work,” said Robert K. Irving, Co-CEO of J.D. Irving Ltd.

Food Depot Alimentaire (FDA) is a registered, non-profit charity serving food banks, community kitchens, after-school programs and other supportive agencies.

In April 2017, Food Depot Alimentaire launched a provincial distribution centre in Moncton. The warehouse collected and distributed four million pounds of food valued at $10 million in 2019 to 60 food banks throughout New Brunswick.