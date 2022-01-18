N.B. hair stylists, barbers fight Level 3 closures with different approaches

From open letters to opening against government orders, hair stylists and barbers across New Brunswick are responding to Level 3 restrictions in different ways.

Under the province’s strictest level of COVID-19 restrictions, which will remain in effect until Sunday, Jan. 30 at 11:59 p.m., salons and spas are barred from opening.

Adam Donnelly, a hair stylist based in Saint John, N.B., said it doesn’t make sense for salons to shut down while other businesses with fewer COVID-19 controls stay open.

“We’re the ones who actually know the individuals coming into our establishments,” said Donnelly, who is adhering to the order.

Donnelly said the industry is serious about fighting COVID-19 and is aware of how quickly the Omicron variant can spread.

“But it’s not happening in my salon, it’s not happening in my chair, because I’m taking every precaution imaginable so that does not happen,” he said.

Donnelly wrote a letter to Progressive Conservative MLA Arlene Dunn to outline concerns about the restrictions and lockdown compensation. Dunn did respond to Donnelly’s letter, saying she hoped to have more information to share later in the week.

Design Freedom Hairstyling taped a large sign on the storefront of its uptown Saint John location, saying “Our Jobs Are Essential.” Another sign posted was critical of the Level 3 order to shut down salons while other locations with fewer measures can open

A handful of barbershops in the province tried another approach and opened up for business on Monday and Tuesday, defying the provincial order. Fredericton’s Warehouse Barbershop was one of them.

“We’ve been closed down three times in total and enough is enough,” said owner Chad McGarity. “We need to be included as a general retail space.”

“We’ve made these investments, we’ve all done our due diligence here at our shop, and here we are”

McGarity said a public safety officer did stop by his shop on Tuesday. Later in the day, the barbershop made a social media post saying a fine had been issued.

New Brunswick’s Department of Justice and Public Safety said one COVID-19 non-compliance fine had been issued under Level 3 restrictions as of Tuesday afternoon, but didn’t confirm to whom. ANew Brunswick peace officer may issue a $580.50 fine for one violation of the Level 3 order.

If the matter goes to court, a judge may issue a fine of up to $24,484.50.