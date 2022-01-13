N.B. moves to strictest level of its COVID-19 Winter Plan, 104 in hospital Thursday

New Brunswick will be moving into Level 3 of its COVID-19 Winter Plan effective 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

Premier Blaine Higgs says the change is necessary with the current number of hospitalizations.

"Moving to Level 3 was never something I wanted to do and I really hate to take this next step," said Higgs. "As a province, we need to get to the root of the problem and that is why we need to do this."

Higgs says, as of Thursday, there are 10 additional people in hospital, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 104.

Of those in hospital, nine are in intensive care.

The move to Level 3 means the single-household bubble rule will be back in effect, meaning New Brunswickers can only gather with people who they live with.

Also under Level 3, public gatherings are not permitted at any venue, and restaurants will be limited to drive-thru, takeout or delivery services only.

Gyms, salons and entertainment centres will also be required to close under Level 3.

Faith-based gatherings can only take place outdoors, virtually, or by in-car services.

Organized sports and all other organized activities are not permitted with people outside a single-household bubble under Level 3. Lodges and other facilities that support outdoor sport must not exceed 50 per cent capacity and must not permit food or drink to be consumed indoors.

Higgs says the province will remain in Level 3 of its COVID-19 Winter Plan until Sunday, Jan. 30 at 11:59 p.m.

"Think of it as short-term pain for long-term gain," said Higgs, as he spoke about the move to Level 3.

A full list of restrictions and guidelines for Level 3 can be found on the province's website.

Higgs adds, as of Thursday, there are 386 health-care workers in New Brunswick isolating due to a positive COVID-19 infection.