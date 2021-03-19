HALIFAX -- High school students across New Brunswick will be returning to in-person learning full-time on April 12.

The changes to the province's Return to School plan means students in Grade 9 through 12 that are in the province's yellow and orange public health levels will be learning in the classroom every day.

"We are so grateful and proud of the outstanding work that has been carried out by dedicated teachers and staff across the education system and by Public Health staff," said Dominic Cardy, the minister of education and early childhood development in New Brunswick. “But we have always acknowledged that the situation, particularly for high school students, is not ideal.

In a release from the province, Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's medical officer of health, says she supports the return of high school students to school.

"We will continue to provide guidance throughout the school year on various issues ranging from prevention measures to managing an outbreak and will support our students, families, educators and school staff every step of the way," said Russell.

Changes to the Return to School plan at the high school level include:

students and staff will be required to wear a clean face mask throughout the day, unless eating or engaged in physical activity

additional spaces will be made available throughout the schools for lunch and breaks

mandatory seating plans will be implemented in classrooms and on buses

if a positive case of COVID-19 is confirmed in a high school, it will close for three days to allow for contact tracing, school cleaning and testing of close contacts, and for vaccination programs for students and staff.

All other directives for school sports, music and extracurricular activities will remain in place. High schools at which students have already been attending full time, and K-8 schools will continue to follow existing operational plans.

N.B. HIGH SCHOOL STAFF ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE COVID-19 VACCINE

The province also announced Friday that all high school staff are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, as well as high school students who are 16 and older with complex medical conditions. Those eligible will receive an invitation to participate in vaccination clinics next week.

"In the coming weeks, additional vaccination clinics will be available for staff in elementary and middle schools and for early childhood service providers and child care staff," wrote the province in a news release on Friday.

High school students who are 16 and older with complex medical conditions are encouraged to review the list of select conditions prior to making an appointment and should also print a copy of the declaration form.

Officials say more information on proms and graduation ceremonies will be provided in the coming weeks.