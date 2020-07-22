HALIFAX -- The province of New Brunswick is expecting all high school students to have their own computers by September – but is ponying up some cash to help make it happen.

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development is going to spend $7 million "to improve equitable access to technology" and $5 million on infrastructure to support the "new learning model" it plans to implement in September, according to a news release.

The infrastructure investment will improve internet access and bandwidth.

"The learning environment is going to be different during the 2020-21 school year and as we continue to live through the COVID-19 pandemic," said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy.

There will be a subsidy program for students from low- and middle-income families who do not currently own a computer. Families will be provided with up to $600 per high school student to purchase a laptop through the program, depending on their eligibility.

Households with an annual income of up to $40,000 will receive a voucher of $600 per student.

Households with an annual income between $40,000 and $55,000 will receive a maximum voucher amount of $400 for their first student and $600 for each additional student.

Households with an annual income between $55,000 and $70,000 will receive a maximum voucher amount of $200 for the first student, $400 for the second student and $600 for each additional student.

Households with an annual income between $70,000 and $85,000 will receive a maximum voucher amount of $200 for the second student, $400 for the third student and $600 for each additional student.

Eligible families will be able to apply through the Parent Portal online starting July 31.

More details will be sent directly to families and anyone with questions can call 1-833-901-1963.