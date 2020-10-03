HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to six.

The newest case involves an individual in Zone 2 (Saint John region) between the ages 20 and 29.

According to the New Brunswick government, the positive case is related to travel outside the Atlantic Bubble and the individual is self-isolating.

On Friday, the province completed 787 COVID-19 tests.

There have been 201 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Of those, 193 people have recovered and two people have died.

To date, a total of 79,422 tests have been conducted in the province.

There is currently no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

COVID CASES IN MAINE

In a post on the Government of New Brunswick's Facebook page, it says the office of the chief medical officer of health, as well as the department of health, is aware of 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 related to Woodland Pulp in Baileyville, Maine. They say they are working closely with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other partner agencies.

“At this time, we are not aware of any confirmed cases from this site of employment that pose a risk to the residents of St. Stephen,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “We anticipate that over the coming two days we will receive additional results from the testing being undertaken in Maine.”

BORDER SCREENING TO BE SUSPENDED FOR ATLANTIC TRAVELLERS

On Friday, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs announced the province will suspend the screening of travellers from Prince Edward Island or Nova Scotia by land, effective Thursday, Oct. 8.

“This will allow peace officers to focus on other efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as assuring compliance with guidelines like 14-day self-isolation, gatherings and business operations,” said Higgs.

Border measures will remain in place for travellers from outside Atlantic Provinces. Anyone who travels to New Brunswick from outside the Atlantic region is required to self-isolate for 14 days

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Friday, 10,689 personal and 3,396 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 51 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.4 per cent.