N.B. Indigenous communities talk Coronation versus reconciliation
King Charles's Saturday Coronation is casting a shadow on reconciliation efforts, say some members of New Brunswick Indigenous communities.
“I don’t follow much about the Coronation,” said Ron Tremblay, a Wolostoqey Traditional Grand Chief. “I call it colonization,” he says, adding how Indigenous peace and friendship treaties signed in the 1720s weren't honoured by the Crown.
He grew up knowing only one Monarch: Elizabeth II. Instead of celebrating the King’s Coronation Saturday, he and others will gather alongside the river for a ceremony of their own.
When the Europeans arrived, they renamed many of the Indigenous landmarks and waterways including the Saint John River. But the Wolastoqey, call the river Wolastoq.
Tremblay says he will use the time this weekend to celebrate the river. “To honour and respect Wolastoq.”
The name has become a point of contention between Indigenous groups and the New Brunswick government.
“We’re asking all of our allies and all of the nations that are around here to join us and acknowledge her beautiful name which was, and always will be, Wolastoq,” he said.
Alma Brooks has written about the relationship between the Indigenous peoples and European settlers.
She’s a contributor to the book “The Gatherings: Reimagining Indigenous-Settler Relations”.
She remembers Elizabeth II’s coronation talked about in school. Now, she hopes the monarchy’s new chapter will bring reconciliation.
"I'm hoping he'll pursue that as the King,” Brooks said. “Connecting up with indigenous peoples because he has a legacy that needs to be put to rest.”
King Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders and the Governor General on Thursday.
The audience at Buckingham Palace included Assembly of First Nations Chief RoseAnne Archibald, Métis National Council president Cassidy Caron and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed, who will all be attending the coronation on Saturday.
Brooks, a member of the Wolastoqey First Nation, plans to watch the coronation Saturday morning.
“Just like everybody else, it's the pomp and the horses because I just love horses,” Brooks said.
Later in the evening, she plans to attend the Wolostoq River event.
With files from CTVNews.ca
