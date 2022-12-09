N.B. issues warning to public after 9 sudden drug-related deaths

In this Oct. 22, 2018 file photo, a fentanyl user holds a needle in Philadelphia. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File) In this Oct. 22, 2018 file photo, a fentanyl user holds a needle in Philadelphia. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island