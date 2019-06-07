Featured
N.B. law to require immunization at schools unless there is a medical exemption
In this March 27, 2019, file photo, a woman receives a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 1:44PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, June 7, 2019 1:45PM ADT
FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick is moving to make vaccinations mandatory for children in daycares and schools unless they have a medical exemption.
The new rules, to take effect Sept. 1, 2021, are being introduced amidst a measles outbreak in southern New Brunswick with 12 cases to date.
The Education Act and Public Health Act amendments will mean children must either show proof of immunization or a doctor's letter to refuse vaccinations.
Education Minister Dominic Cardy says they want to ensure as many children as possible are vaccinated, and protect the most vulnerable from illness.
In a news release, he said vaccines are "a safe and proven way to prevent the spread of many diseases, some of which can be life threatening."