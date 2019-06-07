

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick is moving to make vaccinations mandatory for children in daycares and schools unless they have a medical exemption.

The new rules, to take effect Sept. 1, 2021, are being introduced amidst a measles outbreak in southern New Brunswick with 12 cases to date.

The Education Act and Public Health Act amendments will mean children must either show proof of immunization or a doctor's letter to refuse vaccinations.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy says they want to ensure as many children as possible are vaccinated, and protect the most vulnerable from illness.

In a news release, he said vaccines are "a safe and proven way to prevent the spread of many diseases, some of which can be life threatening."