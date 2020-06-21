CAP-PELÉ, N.B. -- A group of Cape Breton University students who were brought to New Brunswick in May to work at a lobster processing plant will soon receive some extra help.

On May 15, processing plant worker, Sahibjot Singh, was one of many students who travelled by bus from Cape Breton to work at a lobster processing plant in Grand Barachois, N.B. Following COVID-19 protocol, the students entered a strict quarantine period at a hotel in Shediac before they were permitted to work at the plant.

Singh notes the physical aspect of working in a processing plant can be demanding – however, he and his fellow employees will soon have new co-workers to help carry the workload.

On Sunday, 27 temporary foreign workers from Mexico completed their quarantine and will begin work at the plant on Tuesday. Although three foreign workers have tested positive for COVID-19 since arriving in the province, Singh has no concern about his safety.

“As long as the proper testing is there, they are doing the proper quarantine, and if they’re all medically good, we don’t feel any hesitation working with them,” says Singh.

Processing plant worker, Ajay Mathew was also among the university students from Nova Scotia who had to self-isolate. He says he remembers being treated well during the 14-day ordeal.

“They provided all the things that we needed,” says Matthew, who notes safety measures are strict at the processing plant as well.

“Entering the plant, they will take the temperature – if there is any variation in the temperature, they will not allow us to work,” says Matthew. “After that, we enter into the plant and sanitize our hands and everything.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the province – 27 cases are still active.