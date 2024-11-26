N.B. man, 20, sentenced to 2 years for child pornography charges

A 20-year-old New Brunswick man has been sentenced in connection with a child pornography investigation.

The investigation into the man, which was led by the RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit, began in June 2022 after information was received from the force’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

Police say the man was also a suspect in another investigation led by the Caraquet RCMP.

That investigation was related to the “modification and the sharing of photos of youths online in a sexually explicit manner.”

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Route 345 in Évangéline on Dec. 13, 2022.

A man, who was 18-years-old at the time, was arrested at the scene.

Police say they seized several electronic devices as part of their investigation.

The man was later released on conditions, pending a future court appearance.

Keith Gionet McLaughlin appeared in Bathurst provincial court on May 10, 2023, and was charged with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

He was also later charged with making child pornography.

McLaughlin appeared in court on Aug. 8, 2024, and plead guilty to all charges.

He was sentenced to two years in a federal correctional facility on Nov. 14, 2024.

McLaughlin was also ordered to register with the National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years and to provide a DNA sample.

Police say he will have to abide by conditions set out by the court following his release from prison, including not communicating with anyone under the age of 16. He will also not be able to attend any place that someone under the age of 16 is known to be for a period of 10 years.

