ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.B. man, 21, dies after vehicle collides with moose: RCMP

    (Source: RCMP) (Source: RCMP)
    Share

    Police say a 21-year-old man has died after a vehicle he was driving collided with a moose in northern New Brunswick early Monday morning.

    RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Black River Bridge around 4 a.m.

    The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.

    A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office also attended the scene.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

    Highway 11 was closed for several hours following the crash and has since reopened.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?

    Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News