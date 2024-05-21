N.B. man, 21, dies after vehicle collides with moose: RCMP

Police say a 21-year-old man has died after a vehicle he was driving collided with a moose in northern New Brunswick early Monday morning.

RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Black River Bridge around 4 a.m.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office also attended the scene.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

Highway 11 was closed for several hours following the crash and has since reopened.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.