HALIFAX -- A 60-year-old man from Petit-Rocher-Sud, N.B. was arrested in connection to an ongoing drug investigation in Saint-Quentin, N.B.

At approximately 9:40 a.m. on July 30, police stopped a vehicle travelling on Route 180 near Saint-Quentin.

According to police, officers searched the vehicle and seized what is believed to be cocaine and cash. The vehicle was also seized.

Police arrested a 60-year-old man at the scene. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in Campbellton Provincial Court in October.

Later that day, the BNPP Regional Police, along with the RCMP Provincial Crime Reduction Unit, executed a search warrant at the man's resident in Petit-Rocher-Sud. According to police, officers seized a loaded firearm, cash, drug paraphernalia and illegal cigarettes.

"The investigation was conducted by the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit, which includes police officers from the New Brunswick RCMP, Woodstock Police and Fredericton Police Force," wrote the RCMP in a news release on Wednesday. "The New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety Safer Communities and Neighborhoods (SCAN) Unit, members of the BNPP Regional Police Force, the Northeast Crime Reduction Unit, Saint-Quentin RCMP and RCMP Police Dog Services also assisted during the search."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.