HALIFAX -- A 60-year-old man from Glassville, New Brunswick has died following an all-terrain vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Carlow, N.B., near Florenceville-Bristol.

Perth-Andover RCMP says at approximately 3:40 p.m. on July 11, emergency crews responded to a report of an all-terrain vehicle crash on an off-road trail near Feeney Road.

Police believe the crash occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree. A 60-year-old man, who was the sole occupant of the all-terrain vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.