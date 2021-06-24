HALIFAX -- A 71-year-old man from McLaughlin, N.B. is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Blue Mountain Bend, N.B., near Plaster Rock.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, the Perth-Andover RCMP responded to a report of a collision on Route 385.

Police believe the crash happened when the vehicle left the roadway, collided with a telephone poll and caught fire.

The man, 71, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Police say he was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Police say members of the Plaster Rock Fire Department attended the scene to extinguish the car fire.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.