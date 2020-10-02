HALIFAX -- A 27-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man are facing charges after drugs and weapons were seized from a home in Saint-Antoine, New Brunswick on Thursday.

Richibucto RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on Gérard Road on October 1.

During the search, police seized quantities of various drugs, believed to be methamphetamine pills, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, opioids, benzodiazepines, hashish, and cannabis.

Police also seized two firearms, one of them loaded, and hunting knives.

A 27-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were arrested at the scene.

On Friday, 34-year-old Joey LeBlanc appeared in court by way of a tele-remand and was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in methamphetamine.

LeBlanc was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on October 6, at 1:30 p.m. Additional charges are anticipated.

The woman was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on December 18.

The investigation is ongoing.