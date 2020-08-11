HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP have arrested a 25-year-old man from Sackville, N.B. who was wanted on an arrest warrant in connection with drugs and firearms that police seized from a home in Lake George, N.B.

25-year-old Nicholas Bain was arrested without incident on Tuesday, after police executed a search warrant at a home on Main Street in Sackville.

A warrant for Bain’s arrest was issued on May 27 for possession of prohibited or restricted firearms with ammunition, without a licence or registration.

On May 20, RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Route 635 in Lake George, where they seized 185 items and illegal substances, including 31 long guns and 22 handguns. Police say 24 of the seized weapons were prohibited or restricted and many of them were loaded. Police also seized more than three kilograms of what is believed to be cocaine, and nearly 5.5 kilograms of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, as well as ammunition and Canadian currency.

Bain is scheduled to appear in Fredericton Provincial Court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.

The investigating is ongoing.