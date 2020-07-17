HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP continues to seek public assistance in locating Nicholas Bain, a N.B. man wanted in connection with a significant drugs and firearms seizure at a home in Lake George, N.B., on May 20.

In a news release from RCMP, Bain is described as about five-foot-ten and 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Bain is considered a suspect in the investigation and may be dangerous. Police advise anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who sees him, to not approach him and to call police immediately.

On May 20, with the assistance of the New Brunswick RCMP West District Crime Reduction Unit, a search warrant was executed at a home on Route 635. During the search, police seized more than 185 items and illegal substances, including 31 long guns and 22 handguns, among them 24 prohibited and/or restricted weapons – many of the firearms were loaded.

Police also seized more than three kilograms of what is believed to be cocaine, and nearly 5.5 kilograms of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, as well as quantities of ammunition and Canadian currency.

On May 27, a warrant for Nicholas (aka Nick) Bain was issued in Fredericton Provincial Court, for possession of a prohibited or restricted firearms with ammunition, without a licence or registration.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Bain, or anyone who can assist in the ongoing investigation, to contact them at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.