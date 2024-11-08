ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.B. man charged after 'large quantity of guns' seized from Tobique First Nation home: RCMP

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    A 51-year-old man from Tobique First Nation, N.B., has been charged in connection with a firearm investigation in the community.

    Western Valley Region RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on New Road in Tobique First Nation on Oct. 22.

    During the search, police say they seized a “large quantity of firearms.”

    While on scene, Stephen Perley Sr. was arrested, according to an RCMP news release.

    Perley Sr. appeared in Woodstock provincial court the following day and was charged with:

    • unsafe storage
    • possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm without a licence
    • possession, use or trafficking of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • alteration, defacement, or removal of a serial number on a firearm
    • weapons transfers without authority
    • weapons possession contrary to order and fail to surrender authorization

    He was remanded into custody until his next court appearance on Nov. 28.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

    Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News