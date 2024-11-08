N.B. man charged after 'large quantity of guns' seized from Tobique First Nation home: RCMP

A 51-year-old man from Tobique First Nation, N.B., has been charged in connection with a firearm investigation in the community.

Western Valley Region RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on New Road in Tobique First Nation on Oct. 22.

During the search, police say they seized a “large quantity of firearms.”

While on scene, Stephen Perley Sr. was arrested, according to an RCMP news release.

Perley Sr. appeared in Woodstock provincial court the following day and was charged with:

unsafe storage

possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm without a licence

possession, use or trafficking of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

alteration, defacement, or removal of a serial number on a firearm

weapons transfers without authority

weapons possession contrary to order and fail to surrender authorization

He was remanded into custody until his next court appearance on Nov. 28.

