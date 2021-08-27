HALIFAX -- The New Brunswick RCMP has charged a 33-year-old man from Saint John, N.B. with luring a child following an investigation by their Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

On Thursday, Andrew Michael Douglas appeared in Saint John Provincial Court by way of tele-remand was charged with luring a child. Police say Douglas was previously charged with possession of child pornography and failure to comply with a probation order on Aug. 5. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 16.

In a news release, police say they believe Douglas used several social media platforms to communicate with other individuals and are seeking more information regarding other possible victims.

"He may have been using different names or a username, including Alex McyIntyre, Alex Melanson-McIntyre, Kyle Langan, Sam Mitchell and landonshields100," wrote police in the release.

Anyone who interacted with Douglas on social media, or who has information that may help police with their investigation, is asked to contact the New Brunswick Internet Child Exploitation Unit or Crime Stoppers.

"The New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit includes members from the Saint John Police Force and the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force," wrote police. "The RCMP's Digital Forensic Services Unit, the Saint John Police Force and Kennebecasis Regional Police Force assisted with the ongoing investigation."