HALIFAX -- A 38-year-old man from Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B., has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement, as well as other serious offences, following an incident in the community on Saturday.

On Sept. 18 around 7 a.m., members of the Elsipogtog and Richibucto RCMP say they responded to a report of an assault at a home on Main Street.

When police arrived at the scene, officers say they located two women, including one who was injured. The injured woman was transported to hospital.

Police say they learned a man had fled into the woods on foot before their arrival.

The RCMP Police Dog Services assisted in locating the man, who was arrested a short time later in a wooded area near the home.

Drugs, a baseball bat and a machete were seized during the arrest, according to police.

Jonathan Joseph Milliea appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by way of tele-remand on Sunday.

He was charged with aggravated assault and was remanded into custody. He returned to court on Sept. 22 and was charged with the following additional charges:

two counts of forcible confinement

sexual assault with a weapon

assault with a weapon

two counts of uttering death threats

possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

Milliea remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.