N.B. man dead following single-vehicle collision in Public Landing, N.B.
Published Tuesday, May 26, 2020 10:51AM ADT
A RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
HALIFAX -- A New Brunswick man is dead following a single-vehicle collision that happened in Public Landing, N.B., on Thursday.
Around 11:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash on Route 102. Police say they believe a pickup truck left the road and rolled over.
The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man from Central Greenwich, N.B., died as a result of his injuries.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.