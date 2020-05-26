HALIFAX -- A New Brunswick man is dead following a single-vehicle collision that happened in Public Landing, N.B., on Thursday.

Around 11:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash on Route 102. Police say they believe a pickup truck left the road and rolled over.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man from Central Greenwich, N.B., died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.