

CTV Atlantic





A 59-year-old man is going to prison for his role in a drug-trafficking ring in northern New Brunswick.

Daniel Duguay, of Saint-Irénée-et-Alderwood, N.B., has been sentenced to two years in prison, in connection with drug trafficking on the Acadian Peninsula and in Restigouche, Madawaska and Victoria counties.

Police say the investigation into cocaine trade started in November of 2016.

“Over the course of the investigation police seized approximately $900,000 in cash and approximately 5.5 kilograms of cocaine,” the RCMP said in a news release. “Investigators determined that the drugs were linked back to the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in Québec.”

Police say 15 people from New Brunswick were arrested and charged with various offences, including Duguay, who pleaded guilty in February to possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

A New Brunswick provincial court judge sentenced him in Bathurst on Tuesday.

In addition to time in prison, Duguay is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms for a period of 10 years.