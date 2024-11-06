N.B. man sentenced to 16 years in prison for historical sexual assaults
A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for historical sexual assaults that happened in the Moncton, N.B., region for more than a 10-year period.
Officers received a report about a decade-old sexual assault in the Moncton area in June 2023, according to an RCMP news release.
After an investigation, police learned a person used a “noxious substance” to make the victim unconscious before the assault.
Police executed search warrants at two locations in the Greater Moncton region and arrested a man who was 36 at the time.
In July 2023, the man appeared in court and was charged with several offences. He was remanded into custody pending a trial.
Following further investigation, police say they identified more victims in Moncton and Edmundston, N.B., between 2010 and 2023. They also learned the accused worked in Alberta and could have potentially committed offences there.
On March 21, the man pleaded guilty to:
- three counts of sexual assault with a weapon
- two counts of sexual assault
- two counts of voyeurism
- two counts of distributing intimate images
- overcoming resistance
- administering a noxious substance
- assault
He was remanded into custody pending a court appearance on May 28 for a sentencing hearing.
On Monday, the man appeared in Moncton provincial court, where he was sentenced to 16 years. Police say he was also ordered to register with the National Sex Offender Registry.
Following his release from prison, the RCMP says he will have to abide by conditions set out by the court, including:
- not to communicate with anyone under the age of 16
- stay away from places where children are found, such as pools, parks, playgrounds, daycares and schools
The RCMP says, due to the publication ban, further details are not available.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
