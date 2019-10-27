On Sunday, a Canadian flag in front of an RCMP detachment in Hampton, New Brunswick, is flying at half-mast as officers try to come to terms with a heartbreaking tragedy. The policing community in New Brunswick is feeling the devastating loss of one of its own after RCMP confirmed the sudden death of one of its officers on Friday.

"It is a small community when it comes to policing in New Brunswick, and it's a shock, certainly," says Saint John Police Force communications manager, Jim Hennessey.

On Friday afternoon, Kennebecasis Regional Police responded to a call for service in the area of Dolan Road in Rothesay and several roads were closed in the process. A statement was later sent out, saying police were able to determine there was no risk to public safety and that the road closures had been lifted.

A statement issued on Saturday from commanding officer, Larry Tremblay says, in part:

"A tragedy such as this raises many questions about the risks of the difficult jobs we do, while also facing the same pressures, stresses and challenges as many others. While it is easy to conjecture or speculate on the circumstances, my priority right now is ensuring our member's family and our employees have access to the services and resources they need at this difficult time."

Clinical psychologist, Dr. Mary Ann Campbell says it's important that people come together and support each other.

“Research shows that strong quality peer support is one of the most protective factors against developing mental health problems in the face of significant stressors like this one,” says Campbell. “So, that's what we want to be emphasizing right now."

Condolences have been expressed from the public via social media, including New Brunswick premier, Blaine Higgs and RCMP commissioner, Brenda Lucki.

Our hearts are broken. The RCMP is grieving the tragic loss of one of our own. We're working to support the family and our employees. We need to keep looking after ourselves and each other. If you need support, please reach out. You are not alone. https://t.co/NUW5tRtBqF — CommrRCMPGRC (@CommrRCMPGRC) October 26, 2019

Saint John Police say its members are sending strength and prayers during this difficult time.

“We all work together closely on more than just a casual basis; it's a consistent basis,” says Hennessey. “So if any member of the RCMP certainly needs anything from the Saint John Police Force – we'll be there for them.”

Meanwhile, Kennebecasis Regional Police also say they will support their fellow officers in the RCMP in any way they can.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall