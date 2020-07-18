HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP arrested two people and seized drugs, cash and weapons following a search of two locations in northeastern N.B.

On July 17, police executed a search warrant at a home on Metepenagiag First Nation. A 49-year-old woman was arrested, and quantity of various drugs and Canadian currency were seized.

Later that day, police executed a second search warrant at a home in Boom Road, N.B. where they seized quantities of drugs, Canadian currency and an unsecured shotgun. A 46-year-old man was arrested.

RCMP say the individuals taken into custody were the only people in the homes at the time of searches. The drugs that were seized are believed to be cocaine, methamphetamines and opiates.

Both individuals have been released from police custody on conditions and will appear in court at a later date.

Police say the investigation continues.