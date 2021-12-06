N.B. RCMP ask for public’s help in hit and run investigation

HALIFAX, N.S. -

Police in New Brunswick have turned to the public for help solving a hit and run in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B.

At about 8 p.m. on Nov. 26, police say someone drove into the driveway of a home on Chemin Sirois, struck a parked vehicle, and then drove away. Police received the report the next day.

Police believe the suspect vehicle is a dark coloured SUV or pickup truck.

Saint-Léonard RCMP asks anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.