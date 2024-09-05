N.B. RCMP confirm remains found in July are those of missing man

New Brunswick RCMP confirmed Thursday that human remains found in July along the shore of the Burnt Church River are those of a missing man.

The remains were found on Esgenoôpetitj First Nation on July 21 around 6 p.m.

At the time, police said the remains were found in an area of interest for a local 33-year-old man who was last seen on July 16.

Police have not released a cause of death.

