ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.B. RCMP confirm remains found in July are those of missing man

    rcmp
    Share

    New Brunswick RCMP confirmed Thursday that human remains found in July along the shore of the Burnt Church River are those of a missing man.

    The remains were found on Esgenoôpetitj First Nation on July 21 around 6 p.m.

    At the time, police said the remains were found in an area of interest for a local 33-year-old man who was last seen on July 16.

    Police have not released a cause of death.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News