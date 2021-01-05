HALIFAX -- There was late-day shooting outside the local high school on Tuesday.

Codiac RCMP responded to shots fired around 5:30 p.m. at Riverview High School.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CTV has learned that the person shot is a teacher and coaches the boys basketball team.

The principal issued a statement to the school community about the incident.

The school will be closed for classes on Wednesday.

More information about accessing supports will be sent home to the students in the morning.