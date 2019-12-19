HALIFAX -- The RCMP is investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a woman in McGivney, N.B.

Police and fire crews were called to the home on A Street around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The body of a 58-year-old woman was found at the scene. She has not been identified.

No one else was in the home at the time of the fire.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation, with officials from the provincial fire marshal’s office assisting the RCMP.