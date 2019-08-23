

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- The RCMP is investigating a complaint of financial irregularities within the office of New Brunswick's lieutenant-governor.

Sgt. Mario Maillet says the complaint came from Heritage Canada on Aug. 2, the same day Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau died.

Maillet says he cannot release any more details, except that no charges have been laid.

The lieutenant-governor's office gets its funding from both the provincial and federal governments.

The prime minister's office is expected to announce a replacement for Roy Vienneau soon.