N.B. RCMP probe complaint of financial irregularities in lieutenant-governor's office
The office of New Brunswick's lieutenant-governor is seen in this undated file photo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 1:23PM ADT
FREDERICTON -- The RCMP is investigating a complaint of financial irregularities within the office of New Brunswick's lieutenant-governor.
Sgt. Mario Maillet says the complaint came from Heritage Canada on Aug. 2, the same day Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau died.
Maillet says he cannot release any more details, except that no charges have been laid.
The lieutenant-governor's office gets its funding from both the provincial and federal governments.
The prime minister's office is expected to announce a replacement for Roy Vienneau soon.