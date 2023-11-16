N.B. RCMP searching for truck that allegedly fled the scene of fatal crash

The New Brunswick RCMP is searching for a truck it says was involved in a fatal crash in Memramcook two months ago.

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 106 around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 29.

A 17-year-old boy from Moncton, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene.

Fire Chief Greg Partridge from Dorchester Fire and Rescue told CTV News at the time there were four other people in the car.

Police say no one else was injured.

Police believe the crash happened after the driver lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and into a ditch.

They also believe speed was a factor in the crash.

At the time, police believed another vehicle may have been involved.

In a Thursday update, police said a second vehicle was in fact involved, and the driver fled the scene before first responders arrived.

Police now say they are looking for a 2019 grey or silver Chevrolet Silverado.

The RCMP has released a CCTV footage photo of the truck, as well as a stock photo of the same make and model.

"Investigators are aware that there are witnesses who know what happened during that evening," said Const. Rob Driscoll with the Southeast District RCMP Crime Reduction Unit in a news release. "We are asking those people to come forward with any information that they may have, so that we can bring closure to the boy's family."

Investigators are asking anyone who may recognize the truck, or who has any information on the case, to call the Sackville RCMP at 506-364-5023.

They are also looking for security camera or dash cam footage taken around the time of the crash from people living in the following areas:

Saint-Thomas or Grand Pré Streets in Memramcook

Route 106 between the intersections of Saint-Thomas Street in Memramcook and Anderson Mill Road in Upper Dorchester

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

