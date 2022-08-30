N.B. RCMP take over search for missing teen who fell off fishing boat
The RCMP has taken over the search for a missing teenage boater off the coast of Pointe-Sapin, N.B.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre received a distress call around 9:45 a.m. Monday that a boy had fallen off a fishing vessel, several kilometres from the wharf in Pointe-Sapin.
The RCMP was called in to assist in the search for 15-year-old Justin Landry. Police say several people and agencies, including more than 20 local boats, the Canadian Coast Guard, a Transport Canada aircraft, and a search-and-rescue helicopter, also helped with the search.
JRCC ended its search around 8 p.m. Monday. The New Brunswick RCMP said Tuesday that it has assumed the lead role in the investigation.
Police say specialized services, including an RCMP helicopter and RCMP divers, are assisting in the search for the missing boater.
Landry is considered a missing person and police say they are in contact with his family.
He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, green rubber pants and green rubber boots.
Anyone with information that could help locate Justin Landry is asked to contact the Richibucto RCMP detachment at 506-523-4611.
