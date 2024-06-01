N.B. reaches tentative agreement with union representing social workers and psychologists

The New Brunswick government has reached a tentative agreement with a local union representing social workers among other professions in the province.

In an announcement Saturday, the province says it came to an agreement with CUPE Local 1418 after help from a conciliation board, but the two parties are withholding details regarding the agreement until it in ratified.

CUPE Local 1418 represents a range of professions including social workers including child protection, probation and parole officers, clinical psychologists, and human resource development officers.

