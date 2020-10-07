HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, all in the Moncton region (Zone 1). There are now 22 active cases in the province.

The 17 new cases are a single-day high in the province, surpassing the 15 new cases reported on March 28.

On Tuesday, the province reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at Notre-Dame Manor, a special-care home in Moncton, which has 112 residents and 56 employees.

The new cases are thirteen residents and four workers at Notre-Dame Manor and two family members who were in close contact.

Two residents of Notre-Dame Manor are currently in hospital.

N.B. premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell will provide an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Moncton at 3 p.m. Atlantic. You can watch the update here:

Tuesday's two new cases involved a resident between the ages of 70-79 years old, and a resident between the ages of 80-89 years old.

“An outbreak is everyone’s greatest fear and please be assured that our overriding priority is the health and safety of the residents and those who care for them,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, N.B. chief medical officer of health said on Tuesday. “Today’s news is a clear reminder that we must all be vigilant and follow public health advice.”

N.B. Public Health started an investigation Monday night, sending additional staff and resources to the facility, and started contact tracing and rapid testing of the facility’s residents and staff on Tuesday.

All admissions and visits to the manor are on hold until further notice. All other facilities are to follow current public health guidance under yellow phase unless otherwise directed.

“New Brunswick has been successful over the last few months in keeping the spread of this disease contained,” said Premier Blaine Higgs said on Tuesday. “We did this by continuing to take the precautions Public Health was asking us to take. Those low numbers caused some to wonder why we were still under a state of emergency and why all the precautions were still necessary. Today’s announcement is why. We have to do what is needed to protect our vulnerable family members and friends.”

On Monday, the province completed 549 COVID-19 tests. To date, a total of 81,696 tests have been conducted in the province.

New Brunswick has had 222 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 198 are recovered and two people have died.

COVID-19 CASES IN NEW BRUNSWICK

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 67 confirmed cases (20 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 30 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 58 confirmed cases

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 3 confirmed cases

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 3 confirmed cases

The province recently announced that residents can take an online self-assessment if they are experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

POTENTIAL FLIGHT EXPOSURE

On Tuesday, New Brunswick public health advised of the following potential exposure on a pair of flights from Mexico City to Moncton.

Air Canada Flight 0992 – from Mexico City to Toronto on Sept. 29; and

Air Canada Flight 8910 – from Toronto to Moncton on Sept. 30.

Individuals who travelled on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the flight. Should symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and to call 811.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Wednesday, 7,301 personal and 4,191 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 42 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.4 per cent.

This is a developing story, more to come.