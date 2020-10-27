HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the Campbellton region on Tuesday.

The two new cases involve two people in their 50s and one person in their 80s. Public health says they are all self-isolating.

Two of the cases were identified through Sunday’s mass testing of 1,135 people in Dalhousie, N.B. However, not all of Sunday’s test results have been processed.

Eight previously reported cases are now considered recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 55.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 334 and 273 cases are considered recovered. There have been six deaths in the province.

Four patients are hospitalized, with none in an intensive care unit.

As of Monday, 99,756 COVID-19 tests had been conducted.

Over the weekend, more than 2,400 asymptomatic people in Zone 5 were tested and the results will be ready soon.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 93 confirmed cases (15 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 32 confirmed cases

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 63 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 132 confirmed cases (37 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 3 confirmed cases

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 3 confirmed cases

ZONE 5 REMAINS ORANGE, ZONE 1 NOW YELLOW

The Campbellton region (Zone 5) remains in the Orange level of recovery with an additional restriction to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

The province recommends that residents limit their contact to a single household bubble plus a formal or informal caregiver or member of their immediate family (a parent, child, sibling or grandparent).

Residents in Zone 5 can celebrate Halloween only within their household bubble. Door-to-door collecting, passing out treats, and parties outside of their household bubbles are not permitted.

HALLOWEEN IN YELLOW LEVEL ZONES

Residents in regions at the Yellow level can celebrate Halloween with door-to-door trick-or-treating, provided the following guidelines from public health are followed:

if children go door-to-door, they should avoid contact with anyone in their bubble who is at higher risk for several days following Halloween;

informal indoor and outdoor celebrations are permitted with a maximum of 50 people, but a list of participants must be maintained

any business, organization or group that plans an event, including malls, are required to have an operational plan for any Halloween activities, must keep a list of participants, and must ensure the use of masks in public spaces and ensure that physical distancing is practised.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Monday, 1,583 personal and 1,182 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 15 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.5 per cent.