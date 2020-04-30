N.B. reports no new cases of COVID-19 for 12th day in a row; no one in hospital
"Life will return to a different version of normal until we find a vaccine for this virus," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health.
HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick for the twelfth day in a row and there is no one in hospital.
Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said at a news conference in Fredericton on Thursday afternoon that there remain only four active cases of the 118 New Brunswickers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
She said she gets the sense that many people think this is enough and that COVID-19 is beaten, but she said that as long as it exists outside New Brunswick's borders, people in the province must remain vigilant.
To those wondering when they will be able to get a haircut or go the mall, or get their elective surgery -- basically when will life go back to normal?
Dr. Russell said: "Life will return to a different version of normal until we find a vaccine for this virus," Dr. Russell said. "There is no prize in being the first to get everything reopened."