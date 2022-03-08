N.B. reports one new death related to COVID-19; 99 in hospital with virus Tuesday

New Brunswick is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 Tuesday, involving a person in their 60s in the Saint John region (Zone 2).

According to the province's online dashboard, New Brunswick has announced 312 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The province is also reporting hospitalizations have decreased by one, with a total of 99 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 48 were admitted for COVID-19, while 51 were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive on or after admission.

There are currently 12 people being treated in intensive care – an increase of three people since Monday. Of those, 11 were admitted for COVID-19, and one was admitted for other reasons but has tested positive.

One more person is on a ventilator in New Brunswick, for a total of five people.

NEW CASES

With 242 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 382 recoveries reported Tuesday, the number of active cases has decreased to 3,920 in New Brunswick.

The regional breakdown of the cases is as follows:

79 new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

79 new cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

39 new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

10 new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

6 new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

19 new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

10 new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

Public health says 540 additional cases of COVID-19 were also identified from rapid tests.

The province has reported a total of 39,876 cases since the start of the pandemic.

VACCINE UPDATE

According to the province’s online dashboard, 92.9 per cent of New Brunswick residents aged five and older have received their first dose of vaccine, 87.3 per cent have received their second dose, and 50.4 per cent have received their booster dose.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS ISOLATING

The regional health authorities say there are currently 170 Vitalité health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating. There are also 313 Horizon and 90 Extra Mural - Ambulance New Brunswick workers who are isolating after testing positive.

More information on COVID-19 in New Brunswick can be found on the province’s website.