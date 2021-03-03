HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Two of the cases are in Zone 3 (the Fredericton region) and involves people in their 20s. Both cases are travel related and they are self-isolating.

The other case is in Zone 7 (the Miramichi region) and involves a person in their 50s. That person is also self-isolating and the case is under investigation.

This raises the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 1,438. Since Tuesday, two people have recovered, increasing the number of active cases to 37. Of those, three people are in hospital, including two in intensive care.

There have been 28 deaths since the pandemic began. Public health staff conducted 753 tests on Tuesday, raising the overall total to 230,540.

EXPOSURE NOTIFICATIONS IN MIRAMICHI

Public Health has identified potential public exposures to the virus at the following locations in Zone 7. Individuals who tested positive were in these establishments but do not have the exact times they were present in these businesses. It is believed it was for a short duration on the following dates:

Sobeys on Feb. 15 , Feb. 19 , Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 (273 Pleasant St., Miramichi).

, , and (273 Pleasant St., Miramichi). Atlantic Superstore on Feb. 15 , Feb. 23 and Feb. 28 (408 King George Hwy., Miramichi).

, and (408 King George Hwy., Miramichi). Shoppers Drug Mart on Feb. 15 , Feb. 17 and Feb. 26 (397 King George Hwy., Miramichi).

, and (397 King George Hwy., Miramichi). Dollarama on Feb. 20 (100 Douglastown Blvd., Miramichi).

(100 Douglastown Blvd., Miramichi). Winners on Feb. 22 and Feb. 24 (2441 King George Hwy., Miramichi).

and (2441 King George Hwy., Miramichi). Giant Tiger on Feb. 24 (2441 King George Hwy., Miramichi).

(2441 King George Hwy., Miramichi). Walmart on Feb. 24 (200 Douglastown Blvd., Miramichi).

(200 Douglastown Blvd., Miramichi). Bulk Barn on Feb. 27 (100-99 Douglastown Blvd., Miramichi).

(100-99 Douglastown Blvd., Miramichi). NB Liquor on Feb. 27 (221 Pleasant St., Miramichi).

COVID-19 testing in Zone 7

With a few cases appearing in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) this week and the likelihood of a variant being present, a mass testing clinic has been set up to help determine if there has been any further spread in the area. This is available for individuals who do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 but want to be tested.

Testing will be held over two days:

Thursday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the gymnasium of the Dr. Losier Middle School, 124 Henderson St., Miramichi; and

Friday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the gymnasium of the Dr. Losier Middle School, 124 Henderson St., Miramichi.

No appointment is necessary. Screening tests will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Asymptomatic people do not need to self-isolate while awaiting results, unless advised to do so by Public Health.

People with symptoms are asked to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

Reminder of Orange level

All zones remain in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.