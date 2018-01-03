

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick has already seen a trail of winter weather systems, but Thursday’s will no doubt be the biggest one so far this season.

Snow removal crews spend much of Wednesday clearing roads in preparation. New Brunswick EMO is asking motorists to avoid the roads if at all possible.

They’re also concerned about carbon monoxide poisoning.

“We want to make sure people know not to barbecue inside their house," says Danielle Elliot, spokesperson for New Brunswick EMO. "Be careful with live flames or with generators in case there is a power outage.”

NB Power says they have secured about 10 additional contractor crews, five of which will be in Miramichi and the other five in the Fredericton area.

NB Power will also employ brand new technology to try and predict where there could be an outage.

“This is based on historical data from major events from previous years,” says Marie-Andrée Bolduc, spokesperson for NB Power. “We're still in the infancy of using this software, but hopefully it will help us in the long run.”

Officials in Fredericton are preparing for this storm much like the blizzard which shut the region down last February.

“When the wind is blowing and you can hardly see, that makes it very difficult for our operators to safely do their jobs,” says Mike Walker of the City of Fredericton Roadway Operations.

Freezing rain from a week ago followed by a stretch of artic air has already been making driving a challenge.

"With the condition of the road right now, with the amount of ice that is certainly going to make things difficult as well. Just like a car, our equipment will slide around,” says Walker.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Nick Moore.