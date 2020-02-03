CHIPMAN, N.B. -- After years of collecting bread tags, a New Brunswick teacher has finally fulfilled her promise in memory of a student who died in a car accident.

R.J. Vail was a Grade 4 student at Coles Island School when he asked his teacher what a million looks like.

Susan Weaver didn’t know how to answer the eight-year-old boy’s question, so the pair decided they would collect one million of something so they could visualize it.

Vail brought a can of bread tags to school and, at the end of the school year, he made Weaver promise to keep collecting the tags.

That was in 1998.

Sadly, Vail was killed in a car accident in 2006, at the age of 16.

Weaver says she was still collecting bread tags, but she had only collected one or two bottles at that point.

Vail’s death gave her extra motivation to keep collecting -- now, in memory of the student who started the project.

In November, Weaver -- who now teaches at Chipman Elementary School -- was halfway to reaching her goal, having collected roughly 500,000 bread tags.

Eager to fulfil her promise to Vail, she started a Facebook page to spread the word, and provided a list of drop-off locations in New Brunswick.

The bread tags started pouring in and Weaver and her students set to work filling large water bottles with the donated tags.

It was a unique black bread tag, which arrived last week, that marked a million tags, helping Weaver achieve her goal.

“It’s the only one of its kind in our collection, so we wanted to show you our one black bread tag that arrived,” said Weaver in a video posted to Facebook Monday morning. “We’re not sure who it’s from or what it was clipped onto.”

Weaver says she’s thrilled to have reached her goal because it teaches her students two lessons – what a million looks like and how important it is to keep a promise.