N.B. warns of possible delay in delivery of voter information cards for upcoming byelections

    The New Brunswick government is warning that delays may be possible in the delivery of voter information cards for upcoming byelections.

    Elections New Brunswick will still send cards to voters in the 10 communities having byelections on Dec. 9 to fill council vacancies despite the ongoing postal workers strike.

    “We are encouraging electors having an election in their local community to visit our website and click on the link Where do I Vote? to look up their voting information,” said chief electoral officer Kim Poffenroth in a Friday news release from the province.

    People looking for their voter information can also call 1-888-858-VOTE (8683).

    Advance voting takes place on Saturday, Nov. 30.

    Polls that day, and on Dec. 9, will be open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

