ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Food banks in Newfoundland and Labrador are being surveyed on a long-discussed proposal to donate moose meat and other game to those in need.

Eg Walters of the Community Food Sharing Association says donated moose meat would be a valuable source of healthy protein for food bank users, but the logistics around food safety and protecting wildlife need to be worked out.

He says results of the survey will determine the next steps.

A similar program exists in Nova Scotia and other districts in North America, but legislation in Newfoundland and Labrador does not allow game to be donated through a third party.

Land Resources Minister Gerry Byrne says that if he sees explicit interest from food banks, he will work on the necessary legislative changes.

Barry Fordham, a hunter who has been pushing the provincial government for years to allow such a program, says it's a relief to see the government finally open to the idea.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 13, 2020.