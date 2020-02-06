ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- A Newfoundland mayor is warning people to keep their distance from a stunning but potentially deadly cliffside ice formation that's become an Instagram sensation in recent years.

Water running down a cliff at Middle Cove beach freezes into a "magnificent-looking structure" each winter, according to Bert Hickey, drawing spectators from the town and nearby St. John's.

Hickey, who is mayor of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove, attributes the structure's growing popularity to social media, where users have shared images of themselves standing directly in front of or under the mass of icicles.

Hickey says the attraction draws thrill-seeking photographers by the dozens each weekend, and he's warning of the "extreme danger" of getting too close.

He says a seven-year-old boy was hospitalized with serious brain injuries last year after being struck by falling ice, and town council has been trying for years to warn people of the risks.

The mayor said he isn't discouraging people from viewing the natural phenomenon, but he urges spectators not to stand too close.

