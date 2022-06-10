N.L. offers driver's licence equivalencies for Ukrainian refugees, others left out
Newfoundland and Labrador is offering provincial driver's licences to Ukrainian refugees, but not to refugees from other countries like Syria or Afghanistan -- and experts say the exclusion should stop.
Hassan Ahmad is an assistant law professor at the University of Ottawa who brought a case to the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario that ended that province's selective licensing for refugees. He said denying provincial licences to refugees from certain countries can deny them a chance to succeed in their new home.
"The ability to have independence in their driving, but also the ability to seek out certain jobs, is essentially prohibited for refugees who can't get the exemption that Ukrainians have gotten," Ahmad said in an interview Friday.
"The refugee experience in Ukraine is not dissimilar from the refugee experience in Syria or Afghanistan," he added.
The Newfoundland and Labrador government announced Friday that newly arrived Ukrainians holding a passenger vehicle or light truck driver's licence in their home country will be able to exchange it for a licence from the province. They will not have to take a driver's test to qualify.
The government says it will also provide letters confirming Ukrainian driving histories, which can be presented to insurance companies to obtain rates comparable to those for Newfoundland and Labrador drivers with similar experience.
The announcement comes as a second government-chartered plane is set to land in St. John's June 14 carrying what is expected to be more than 150 Ukrainians fleeing Russian attacks on their homeland. The first plane arrived May 9, carrying 166 people.
Newfoundland and Labrador welcomed more than 100 refugees from Afghanistan last October, but they do not qualify for provincial driver's licences.
"Officials assessed the licensing equivalency of the other three most frequent countries of origin for refugees in the province over the last five years: Afghanistan, Syria and Eritrea," Krista Dalton, a spokeswoman for the Digital Government Department, said in an email Friday. "Unfortunately, the requirements were not found to be equivalent."
Ahmad, who has lived in Syria, said that reasoning can be challenged in multiple ways. He said a Ukrainian who has had a licence for five years but mostly takes the bus would qualify for a licence over an Afghan who drove the busy streets of Kabul every day.
"How do you know what kind of driving experience people had in their country?" Ahmad asked. "If you kind of just think of through, it doesn't hold up and you get into the issues of, is there bias there based on subjective factors, as opposed to any kind of objective evidence?"
Due to the case he brought last summer before the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario, that province now offers a full Class G Ontario licence to all refugees with a licence from their home country if they sign an affidavit swearing to their driving history of at least two years, and pass the provincial driving test, Ahmad said.
Tony Fang, an economics professor at Memorial University who studies newcomers' experiences in Newfoundland and Labrador, says the province needs to treat newcomers from all countries equally and offer them the same services and benefits.
Newfoundland and Labrador needs immigrants, he said -- until recently, the province's rapidly aging population of roughly 521,500 people had been dwindling. The government hopes to welcome 5,100 newcomers each year by 2026.
In a province so sparsely populated, transportation can be a make-or-break issue for newcomers, Fang said. Ukrainian refugees have reported insurance companies asking for over $5,000 a year for auto insurance, and Fang said refugees from Syria, Eritrea and Afghanistan are asked for just as much. They deserve the same opportunities to have those rates lowered, he said.
"We need to have an equal playing field for all immigrants and refugees," Fang said.
The high-profile efforts to resettle Ukrainians provide an opportunity for the provincial government to re-examine its immigration and settlement services to be sure they truly serve everyone, he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Random COVID testing at airports to be suspended for vaccinated travellers: Transport Canada
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
What is Bill C-21? A look at the proposed firearm legislation and its implications
What does Bill C-21 propose to do? From a handgun 'freeze' to 'red' and 'yellow' flag laws, CTVNews.ca explores the federal government's proposed firearm legislation.
New Canadian regulations would put warning on each cigarette, not just packaging
Canada is poised to become the first country in the world to require that a warning be printed on every cigarette. Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett says the measure is meant to reach more people, including youth who often share cigarettes and don't encounter the packaging.
112 cases of monkeypox in Canada, all of them among men: public health officer
Canada's chief public health officer says there are now 112 cases of monkeypox across Canada and all of those infected are male.
Canada's SOA commitment: $27M on irregular migration, 4,000 more migrants by 2028
Canada has agreed to spend nearly $27 million this year on slowing the flow of irregular migration from Latin America and the Caribbean and will welcome 4,000 additional migrants from the region by 2028, the White House said Friday.
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
Trump claims daughter Ivanka 'checked out' and wasn't looking at election results
A day after the House January 6 committee revealed previously unseen video of former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, saying she accepted then-Attorney General Bill Barr's statement that the Justice Department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election, the former president said she had "long since checked out."
Half a million passengers faced delays on international flights at Pearson in May
Nearly half a million passengers were held up after arriving aboard international flights at Toronto's Pearson airport last month. Scenes of endless security and customs queues at large Canadian airports have played out all spring, with peak travel season still weeks away.
Toronto
-
Justin Bieber says 'serious' health condition causing face paralysis reason for cancelling concerts
Justin Bieber has opened up about his health after cancelling two concerts in Toronto earlier this week.
-
Random COVID testing at airports to be suspended for vaccinated travellers: Transport Canada
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
-
Ontario COVID-19 data reporting set to shift to weekly
Ontario is shifting its COVID-19 data reporting from daily to weekly updates beginning next week.
Calgary
-
Grizzly bear feeding on dandelions prompts lockdown at Canmore school
There were some tense moments for students and parents arriving at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic School in Canmore on Friday morning when a grizzly bear wandered onto the soccer field to munch on some dandelions.
-
Alberta beef producers take issue with Health Canada's proposed new labelling requirement
Alberta's beef producers are concerned that a proposed regulation from Health Canada to change the labels on packages of ground beef may create doubt of their product's nutritional value.
-
September sentencing date for Calgary man who killed girlfriend and her daughter
A man who admitted to murdering his former girlfriend and was eventually convicted of killing her young daughter is scheduled to be sentenced in September.
Montreal
-
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
-
Montreal police arrest 12 following alleged bullying, street gang activity at 2 high schools
Montreal police say they have arrested 12 people, including nine minors, in relation to unrelated cases of alleged gang activity and bullying at two high schools in the boroughs of Anjou and Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
-
Meet the retired engineer from Quebec who won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
Retired Hydro-Quebec engineer Marcel Lussier won Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot, and wants to help Ukraine and people with autism with some of his winnings.
Edmonton
-
Man charged in Chinatown homicides dropped off in Edmonton by RCMP days before killings: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service says the man accused of murdering two men in Chinatown last month was brought to Edmonton by RCMP, even though court conditions prohibited him from being in the city.
-
Planning for Pope's Canadian visit still moving 'forward,' despite Africa trip cancellation: officials
The Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton says planning continues for Pope Francis' visit to Canada in July, despite the pontiff cancelling an upcoming trip to Africa because of knee issues.
-
Edmonton mosquito forecast: Looking like a great time to head outside
There is good news about a yearly annoyance in Edmonton: There have been relatively few mosquitoes so far this spring and experts are hopeful that will continue.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury-based sports group has new chief operating officer
Sudbury’s Bob Johnston is now the chief operating officer for Sudbury Wolves Sports and Entertainment (SWSE), encompassing hockey, basketball, football and community involvement.
-
Sault oil spill leaves mayor disappointed, nearby town shuts off water intake
Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Christian Provenzano told CTV News he is disappointed and concerned that an oil spill happened at Algoma Steel and is affecting a local waterway and a nearby town's water supply.
-
OPP investigates 'suspicious death' after woman's body is found in Collingwood home
Provincial police are investigating a "suspicious death" after officers found a woman's body Friday morning.
London
-
Child upgraded to 'serious condition' after fall from apartment window
A child remains in hospital in serious condition after falling from the window of an apartment building, according to police.
-
Extortion and arson charges laid after incidents at North London home
A string of incidents at a London home has led to charges for two people, according to police.
-
Request to remove Trooper Mark Wilson's name from city amenities
A letter to London City Council is requesting the removal of Trooper Mark Wilson’s name from all City of London amenities.
Winnipeg
-
Three teens charged after school field assault: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenage girl was kicked in the head and assaulted by a group of people in a school field on Thursday night.
-
'Hugely important': Altona to hold first pride parade; some not supporting event
For the first time in the town's history, Altona will be having a pride parade, but not everyone is open to the idea of the event.
-
'It grew beyond its community roots': Osborne Village cancels Canada Day Street Festival in Winnipeg
There will be no street festival in Winnipeg's Osborne Village this Canada Day.
Ottawa
-
Random COVID testing at airports to be suspended for vaccinated travellers: Transport Canada
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
-
Here's when gas prices will hit a new record high in Ottawa this weekend
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says prices will rise another three cents a litre on Saturday, to 215.9 cents a litre.
-
Giant inflatable waterpark coming to Ottawa's Petrie Island
Splashifax announced plans to open a giant outdoor waterpark in the capital this summer, with dates expected to be announced "in the coming days."
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police lay dozens of charges in catalytic converter theft investigation
Nine people have been charged following a Saskatoon police investigation into catalytic converter thefts.
-
Saskatoon firefighters battle house blaze
Smoke filled a Saskatoon neighbourhood Friday morning as firefighters battled a home fire.
-
Food delivery driver charged in Prince Albert Arby's manager's death granted bail
The wife of a Prince Albert restaurant manager says his life was cut short on May 18 when he was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Prince Albert's Arby’s restaurant.
Vancouver
-
'Chaos' at Vancouver council meeting delays vote on controversial Broadway Plan
A chaotic meeting at Vancouver City Hall pushed back a vote on a controversial proposal that would see the city's Broadway corridor become another downtown-like area.
-
Topless climate protesters disrupt Canadian men's soccer game in Vancouver
Two climate protesters walked onto the pitch and partially disrobed during Thursday night's Canada-Curacao soccer game in Vancouver.
-
Should speed limits be lower? B.C. residents asked about 30 km/h zones
Are British Columbia's residential speed limits too fast? Drivers were asked what they thought about going slower through current 50 km/h zones.
Regina
-
Crown appeals acquittal of former doctor accused of sexual assault
The Crown is appealing the acquittal of a former Regina doctor who was accused of seven counts of sexual assault against five former patients.
-
Regina man to be sentenced for two first-degree murder charges
A Regina man who was convicted of two first-degree murder charges is scheduled to receive his sentencing from a judge on Friday afternoon.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Hail buildup on Sask. highways creates hazards for drivers
A thunderstorm created challenges for drivers in southern Saskatchewan on Thursday, as hail piled up on the side of highways.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Group proposes class-action lawsuit against B.C. old-growth logging blockaders
A group opposed to environmental blockades of roads and bridges in British Columbia says it may launch a class-action lawsuit against old-growth logging protesters who have vowed to ramp up disruptions of "critical infrastructure" next week.
-
NEW
NEW | 'This is a kick in the guts': B.C. home for Ukrainian refugees targeted by thieves
Thieves have pillaged a former resort property in East Sooke, B.C., that was converted into a home for Ukrainian refugees.
-
'TikTok will release the information': Social media expert, criminal lawyer weigh in on speeding motorcycle videos
Videos posted on TikTok show motorcyclists using Island highways as their own private raceways.