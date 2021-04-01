ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says he rejected an idea last summer from former prime minister Jean Chretien to store international nuclear waste in Labrador.

Furey said in a statement on Thursday Chretien mentioned the plan during a phone call last summer when Furey was running for leader of the provincial Liberals.

The premier is responding to a Radio-Canada report regarding alleged secret negotiations between businesspeople and lawyers, including Chretien, about storing nuclear waste deep in Labrador's granite rock.

Furey says such a plan will not happen and he told Chretien as much.

The Nunatsiavut government, which represents Labrador's Inuit, said Thursday morning it was not consulted about the discussions on nuclear waste storage.

Jordan Brown, the NDP member of the legislature for Labrador West, says he wants Furey to back up his statements with an outright ban on storing nuclear waste in Labrador.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2021.