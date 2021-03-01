ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador health authorities are reporting two new cases of COVID-19.

Officials say both cases involve close contacts of previous cases, and both are people under 20 years old.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says the infections are in the eastern health region, where officials have been battling an outbreak in St. John's.

Fitzgerald says with daily counts of new cases continuing to fall and recoveries rising, public health officials are on track to review the lockdown measures put in place on Feb. 12.

The Avalon region of the province, which includes the capital, remains in Alert Level 5 lockdown, while the rest of the province has moved to the less restrictive Alert Level 4.

Fitzgerald says there have been 565 COVID-19 cases associated with the St. John's outbreak, and testing indicates all of those were caused by the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2021.