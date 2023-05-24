N.L. school board spent $682K battling human rights complaint filed by deaf child

Todd Churchill and his son Carter pose for a photo at their home in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's, N.L. on Monday, October 28, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly) Todd Churchill and his son Carter pose for a photo at their home in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's, N.L. on Monday, October 28, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island