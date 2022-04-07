N.L. spring budget forecasts $351-million deficit, $17.1-billion net debt

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

The Newfoundland and Labrador government is forecasting a $351-million deficit and a $17.1-billion net debt in its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

With a population of about 522,500 people, the province's debt works out to about $32,700 a person.

The projected deficit marks a slight improvement from the $400-million shortfall logged for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Despite high prices, oil royalties are forecasted to contribute just 10 per cent of provincial revenues, which are at $866 million -- the third lowest they've been in a decade.

Officials say the drop in oil income comes from a decrease in production, largely stemming from scheduled maintenance on the province's four active offshore oilfields.

Finance Minister Siobhan Coady says the province is on track to balance its books by the 2026-27 fiscal year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2022.